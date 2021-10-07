2 men found fatally shot inside Brighton Park apartment building

Two men were found fatally shot inside a Brighton Park apartment building Thursday afternoon.

The apartment building is located in the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue.

At about 1:40 p.m., an 80-year-old man was discovered in the hallway of the building with a gunshot wound to the chest and the head, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second male victim, whose age is unknown, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in an apartment, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.