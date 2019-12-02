2 men hit by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

Two men were injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday on the inner lanes of Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast on the North Side.

The collision happened about 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago fire and police officials.

The men, 60 and 90 years old, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, fire officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.