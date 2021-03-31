2 men in critical condition following Englewood shooting

Two men were in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the men were in a vehicle at a gas station in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when someone in a gray sedan pulled up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 28, was struck in the face and leg, police said. The other man, 21, was shot several times in the body.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

