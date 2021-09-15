2 men killed each other in shooting, stabbing near business in West Humboldt Park: police

Two men killed each other in a shooting and stabbing Wednesday afternoon near a business in West Humboldt Park, police say.

Just before 2 p.m., a 38-year-old man shot a 44-year-old man near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

The older man then stabbed the younger man in the back, police said. The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The older man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.

Neither man has been identified.