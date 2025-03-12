2 men killed in Oak Lawn house fire

The Brief Two men, identified as Joseph and Edward Derencius, both 60, died in a house fire in Oak Lawn on Monday night. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire or confirmed if the men were related.



Two men died in a house fire in Oak Lawn on Monday night.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 9700 block of South Kenneth Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Joseph Derencius and Edward Derencius, both 60 years old.

Hometown Fire Protection District assisted Oak Lawn fire crews at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It’s unclear if the men were related or if they were twins.

No official details have been released about whether any other residents were affected.