2 men killed in shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

The Brief Two men were killed after they were found with multiple gunshot wounds behind a home in the 7800 block of West Cahill Terrace on Chicago's Northwest Side about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. A 20-year-old man and a second victim, whose age has not been released, were both taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Police have not released information about a suspect or a motive. No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.



Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of West Cahill Terrace.

Chicago police said officers found two men in the back of a home, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot twice in the chest and once in the head, back and right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The second victim, whose age has not been released, was shot in the back, neck and left leg, police said. He was also taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or about the suspect involved.

The identities of the two men have also not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.