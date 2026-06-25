2 men killed in shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of West Cahill Terrace.
Chicago police said officers found two men in the back of a home, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot twice in the chest and once in the head, back and right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The second victim, whose age has not been released, was shot in the back, neck and left leg, police said. He was also taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or about the suspect involved.
The identities of the two men have also not been released.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.