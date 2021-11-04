2 men robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown

Two men were beaten and robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The two men were walking on the sidewalk around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue when three attackers began to beat them and take their property at gunpoint, police said.

The attackers took the victim's phones and wallets before driving off in a black sedan, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

