2 men robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Two men were beaten and robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The two men were walking on the sidewalk around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue when three attackers began to beat them and take their property at gunpoint, police said.

The attackers took the victim's phones and wallets before driving off in a black sedan, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

