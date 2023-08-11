2 men robbing Englewood residents at gunpoint: police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a string of armed robberies that occurred in the area.

In each incident, the offenders approached victims on the street and displayed a black handgun and a chrome handgun and demanded their property.

The offenders then fled the scene on foot.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

500 Block of West 61st. on Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

600 Block of West 63rd Street on Aug. 10 at 5:20 a.m.

600 Block of West 62nd St. on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.

The offenders are described as two African-American men between five-foot-five and six-foot-two, weighing 150–230 pounds. They are 18 to 25 years old and have brown eyes, black dreadlock hair, medium complexions and were wearing black or white ski masks, black clothing and white gym shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.