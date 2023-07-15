2 men self-transport to hospital after being shot in Little Village

Two men were shot in Little Village Friday night.

At about 11:13 p.m., two men were in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when they were shot by an unknown offender.

The 21-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and the 33-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the abdomen. Both self-transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.