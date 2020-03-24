2 men shot by Calumet City police during chase that ended near Olive-Harvey College

Two men were shot by Calumet City police after they allegedly hit an officer with a stolen car before they drove to Chicago and were arrested near Olive-Harvey College on the South Side.

Calumet City police officers attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen about 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Calhoun Avenue, the police department said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle sped up and struck an officer, who fired his weapon on the men, police said.

The car continued driving and was pursued by police until one of the men left the vehicle near 103rd Street and Stony Island Avenue, police said.

Paramedics responded at 10 a.m. for a man shot near 103rd Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The other man showed up at Roseland Hospital for treatment, police said.

Both were taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana for treatment, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the officer’s use of force, according to ISP spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing.