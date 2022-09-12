2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the foot, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The victims were uncooperative with police, authorities said.

No offenders are in custody.