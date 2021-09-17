2 men shot in Far South Side drive-by

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. on the first block of West 125th Street when a maroon Jeep drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The men, 27 and 50, were shot in the leg and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.