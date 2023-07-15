2 men shot in Little Village

Two men were shot in Little Village Friday night.

At about 10:04 p.m., police responded to a call for a person shot in the 2100 block of South Fairfield.

Upon arrival, officers located two men who were both struck by gunfire.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

The two were transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

One of the victims stated that they only heard shots fired and were unable to provide further details.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.