2 men shot in on Chicago's South Side while sitting in car

Two men were shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Chicago police said two men, ages 20 and 22, were sitting in a car just after 10:40 p.m., in the 6800 south Wood, when and unknown man approached and began to fire shots.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the back, and the 22-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, police said.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.