Chicago crime: 2 men fatally shot inside car on West Side, police say

Two men were shot and killed while sitting inside a car on the city’s West Side late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The two men, one 38 years old, and the other who was between the ages of around 30 and 50 years old, were sitting inside the car when the offender or offenders approached them, police said.

The gunman shot both men in the head.

The victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where they died.

What we don't know:

Police did not release further details.

The two victims have not been identified.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.