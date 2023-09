Two men were shot outside a home in Back of the Yards Friday evening.

At about 5:51 p.m., two men were near the front of a residence in the 800 block of West 54th Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and ankle and a 45-year-old man was struck in the arm.

Both were transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No offenders are in custody.