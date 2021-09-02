2 men shot overnight in River North

Two people were shot Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

After getting into an argument, a male opened fire from a vehicle striking two people around 2:16 a.m. in the first block of East Illinois Street, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The second victim was shot in the back. He drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

River North has seen a handful of high-profile attacks in the past week, prompting some residents to move out of the neighborhood.