2 men shot while getting into vehicle in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while getting into their vehicle Saturday night in Grand Crossing.
The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South King Drive.
At about 8:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were getting into their vehicle when two to three male offenders exited an unknown vehicle and fired shots at the victims, police said.
The 34-year-old was struck in the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The 37-year-old was struck in the lower back and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
No suspects are currently in custody.