2 men shot while getting into vehicle in Grand Crossing

Two men were shot while getting into their vehicle Saturday night in Grand Crossing.

The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South King Drive.

At about 8:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were getting into their vehicle when two to three male offenders exited an unknown vehicle and fired shots at the victims, police said.

The 34-year-old was struck in the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 37-year-old was struck in the lower back and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No suspects are currently in custody.