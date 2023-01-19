2 men shot while traveling in tow truck in Homan Square
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a tow truck in Homan Square Thursday afternoon.
At about 4:35 p.m., two men were traveling in a tow truck in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside of the truck and fired shots, police said.
A 36-year-old was shot in the back and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the left hand and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No offenders are in custody.
Area Four Detectives are investigating.