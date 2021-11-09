2 men wanted for murder on Chicago's West Side, police say

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who they say committed a murder.

The homicide occurred Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. Division St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was inside a business when the two male suspects had a verbal altercation with him, police said.

The victim grabbed a bottle and one of the offenders then shot him in the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Chicago police describe the offenders as two males between the ages of 18 and 25.

If you have any information on their identities, you are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8252.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.