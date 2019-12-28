2 men wounded in Austin drive-by

article

Two men were shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

They were passengers in a vehicle driving eastbound about 4:03 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them, Chicago police said. Someone inside the SUV fired shots, striking a 21-year-old in the back and a 27-year-old in the arm.

The SUV fled the scene, and the other vehicle crashed in the 4900 block of West Jackson, police said. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man is in critical condition, while the older man’s condition was stabilized.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area North detectives are investigating.