2 men wounded, one critically, in Chatham shooting

A shooting left two people wounded, one critically, Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

They were standing outside about 8:48 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 62, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

