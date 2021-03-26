$2 million bail for men charged in fatal Waukegan motel shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were ordered held on $2 million bail in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chicago man in August at a motel in north suburban Waukegan.
Darius Kirby, 31, and Shava Jackson-Spicer, 26, were charged with the Aug. 26 murder of Jerry Reid at the Motel 6 at 31 N. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan police said.
Kirby, a Riverdale resident, was arrested March 17 in Calumet City, police said.
Jackson-Spicer was arrested the next day in Joliet, where he lives, police said.
The pair are being held on $2 million bail at the Lake County Jail, court records show.
They are due back in court Apr. 20.