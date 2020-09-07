2 minors among 3 charged with car burglaries in Naperville

article

Three people, including two minors, are accused of stealing from vehicles in west suburban Naperville.

The minors were allegedly seen getting into unlocked vehicle about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Spring Avenue, Naperville police said. Officers found that the vehicles had been “rummaged through,” and arrested the minors Sept. 3.

Both were charged with a felony count of burglary and releaseed to the custody of their parents, police said.

On Aug. 29, 44-year-old William Brown was arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles about 9:40 p.m. that night in the 1600 block of Smokey Court, police said.

Brown was charged with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernelia, police said. He was booked at DuPage County Jail and released on a personal recognizance bond.