2-month-old boy dies of injuries from child abuse in Elburn: autopsy

A 2-month-old boy died of injuries from child abuse Sunday night in west suburban Elburn, according to an autopsy.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Kindberg Court, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Kasen Kaitharath was pronounced dead about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from child abuse. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Elburn police have not yet released information on the fatal incident.