2 more chief judge's office employees diagnosed with COVID-19

article

The Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Friday two more employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in that office to nine.

One employee works for the Social Service Department at the Rolling Meadows courthouse and last reported for work Tuesday, the chief judge’s office said in a statement.

The other employee works for Juvenile Probation and Court Services at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, officials said. They last reported for work March 16.

The areas where the employees worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with them is being informed, officials said.

Health officials Friday announced an additional 1,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, raising the tally to 8,904. In total, 210 people have died from the outbreak in the state.