2 more employees of chief judge’s office test positive for COVID-19

Two more employees of the Cook County chief judge’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

One of the employees works for the juvenile probation department, but has not been in the office since March and has not been in contact with any other workers, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

The other employee works for the social service department at the Criminal Court Administration Building, officials said.

There were no new cases reported among juvenile detainees.

So far, 47 detainees and 64 staff members at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side have tested positive for coronavirus.

At the office of the chief judge, 140 employees and six judges have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.