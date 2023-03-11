2 more kids die after Montclare house fire kills their mother, brother

Two more children have died after a house fire in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood broke out earlier this week and killed the siblings' mother and brother.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her son, Ezra Day-Stewart, 7, was pronounced dead a day earlier.

Day-Stewart’s other son and daughter — 2-year-old Emory Day-Stewart and 9-year-old Autumn Day-Stewart — were unconscious since the fire broke out and remained in "extremely critical condition" before passing on Saturday.

Day-Stewart and the children all suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire started about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the kitchen of the family’s home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue.

Walter Stewart, a firefighter-EMT with nearly three years experience, was working on Truck 55 at 6030 N. Avondale Ave. in Old Norwood Park when the fire broke out at his family’s home, according to fire officials and a spokesman for Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2.

Stewart’s truck was not assigned to the fire, but a call came over the intercom for the battalion chief there, who was assigned to the fire as a supervisor, they said.

Stewart, recognizing the fire was at his home, hopped in the SUV with the battalion chief and was driven to his home, where he performed CPR on his wife, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

The firefighter union is collecting donations for Stewart’s family at: classy.org/give/473700.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.