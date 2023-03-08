Fire at Chicago firefighter's home leaves family critically injured

An on-duty Chicago firefighter rushed to a fire at his own home on the Far Northwest Side Tuesday night, where his wife and three young children were critically injured.

While he wasn’t on the crew that was sent to respond to the fire in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, the firefighter hurried to the scene – even performing CPR on his wife, according to fire officials.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, CFD crews responded to a house fire in the city’s Montclare neighborhood.

"I heard a pop, looked out my dining room window, and I see flames coming out of the kitchen window. Promptly called the fire department and they were here very quickly. They broke down the front door," said John Marlovitz, neighbor.

Inside, officials said crews found the firefighter's wife and three young children suffering from smoke inhalation.

The 34-year-old woman and the couple’s children – an 8-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl – were taken to various hospitals in critical condition.

"I went home and I told my wife about what was going on and we prayed for the family," said Carlos Gomez, neighbor.

Fire officials say the house had working smoke detectors.

Wednesday morning, crews boarded up the badly damaged home.

By the afternoon, a fellow firefighter dropped off flowers to offer his support.

Ignite the Spirit – a charity established by the Chicago Fire Department – confirms it is working to put together a fund for the family. More details are forthcoming.

A spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 said they are also working to create a fund in support of the family. Additional details will be released at a later date.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No additional details were immediately made available.