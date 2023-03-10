Chicago firefighter's wife, 7-year-old son die after fire ripped through Northwest Side home;



A Chicago firefighter’s wife was pronounced dead Friday, days after a fire ripped through their Northwest Side home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart’s 7-year-old son Ezra was also killed in the fire and was pronounced dead Wednesday evening at Loyola.

"It’s a living hell he’s going through right now," said Pat Quane, spokesman for Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2.

Stewart's wife, 36, and two daughters, 2 and 7, had been unconscious since the fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue Tuesday night.

His wife succumbed to her injuries Friday. His two daughters, ages 2 and 7, remain in extremely critical condition.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The department is waiting on engineering reports and trading information with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

