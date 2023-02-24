Additional suspects arrested in connection to SWAT incident at Old Town condominium complex last month

article

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a SWAT situation at an Old Town condominium complex last month.

Anthony Ramsey, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Trevon Garland, 18, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm.

David Franklin, 21, was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon - machine gun and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Israel Baker, 20, has charges pending against him.

At about 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 10, troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group located a stolen vehicle reported out of Chicago driving on Interstate 94 southbound near 47th Street.

Before troopers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled the area, ISP said.

The vehicle was then tracked to a condominium complex in the 1100 block of North Wells Street in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

Four suspects were reported to have fled into the complex.

ISP located two rifles inside the vehicle, and two of the suspects, Ramsey and Garland, were detained.

The other two suspects, Franklin and Baker, were later identified through an extensive investigation.

Baker was located on Feb. 21 in Grand Prairie, Texas. He remains in custody pending extradition to Illinois. Charges are pending.

ISP took Franklin into custody on Feb. 22 without incident. He was issued no bond and remains in custody in Cook County.