Man charged in SWAT incident at Old Town high-rise

A man is facing gun charges in connection with a SWAT incident that locked down an Old Town apartment building for more than five hours Tuesday night.

Trevon Garland, 18, is accused of exiting a stolen car where two loaded AK-47 rifles were found and going into a high-rise at 1140 N. Wells St., prompting the hours-long lockdown, police said.

Illinois State Police troopers spotted four males riding in a white Infiniti that was reported stolen by Chicago police around 3:43 p.m. near the intersection of 47th and Federal Streets, officials said.

The Infiniti was tracked to 1140 N. Wells St., where witnesses said four males with ski masks exited the vehicle and entered the apartment building, police said.

State troopers secured the vehicle, locating two AK-47 rifles in "plain view" on the backseat floorboard, according to the police report. One of the guns had a partially defaced serial number. Both guns had one round in the chamber and additional ammunition in the magazine.

Chicago police, SWAT and Illinois State Police established a perimeter around the high-rise at 4:21 p.m. Garland was taken into custody a short time later in the lobby of a building one block to the south of the high-rise.

Garland was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Trevon Garland | Chicago police

Charges are pending against two other suspects who were arrested at the scene.

Residents said they were terrified and received little information from authorities during the ordeal.

Sources told FOX 32 the group possibly knew someone in the building and that is how they were able to get past security.