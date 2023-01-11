Old Town residents on edge after SWAT situation

It was a much quieter scene Wednesday night in Old Town, but residents are still on edge.

Security could be seen patrolling the property at 1140 N. Wells throughout the day with residents still taken aback by Tuesday's SWAT situation.

Right now, three people are in custody.

The incident unfolded after state police spotted four men inside a stolen vehicle driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Authorities say the men led police on a chase, then barricaded themselves inside a unit at Old Town Park, which includes a hotel and multiple apartments.

Police recovered six weapons inside the stolen car including two AK-style rifles and four handguns with extenders.

The property was on lockdown for more than five hours as police worked to apprehend the suspects.

Residents said they were terrified and received little information from authorities during the ordeal.

Sources tell FOX 32 the group possibly knew someone in the building and that is how they were able to get past security.

It's still unclear if the fourth suspect has been arrested.

Illinois State Police are investigating and charges are pending.