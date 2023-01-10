3 suspects in custody, 1 still at large after fleeing from stolen vehicle into Old Town high-rise

An Old Town high-rise was on lockdown Tuesday night after a group of possibly armed men barricaded themselves inside.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Police said at least three men barricaded themselves after jumping from a stolen car being pursued by Illinois State Police.

One other man was in custody. Scanner traffic indicated assault-style weapons were found in the car.

"There is a vehicle involved. That vehicle does have two AK-47s inside," a dispatcher was heard saying.

"After this today, my lease needs to be broken, and I need to be able to go somewhere else," said building resident Jamie Tountas, who was unable to get back to her apartment for hours Tuesday evening.

The situation unfolded at the Old Town Park complex at 1140 North Wells. With the 1100 block of North Wells blocked by police tape, and dozens of residents trying to get back in, we overheard officers telling residents there was a man armed with a rifle.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Old Town Park building management sent out a "Safety Notification," advising residents to remain in their units.

"Four male Blacks with masks ran into the building and went to the 12th floor," a scanner dispatcher was overheard saying.

Speaking of that 12th floor, Tountas describes it as an ongoing problem because it consists of furnished hotel units available for rent.

"We've had massive parties thrown that are not residents that are renting here, overdoses with people dying on those floors, so as residents we have asked management to please shut down those units," she said.

"They were trying to blend in," another witness told FOX 32. "But knowing that this is a hotel/apartment, they'll let anybody in and out of here. So it's easy to get in here and go upstairs."

As of 8 p.m., ISP confirmed three of the four suspects were taken into custody.

The area was cleared around 9:45 p.m. and there was no longer a police presence.