Chicago State University, Wrigley Field campus to become mass vaccination sites

The city of Chicago on Tuesday announced two new mass vaccination sites would open on Monday, April 5.

The new locations will be located at Chicago State University and the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

"We are making progress toward our goal of vaccinating all Chicagoans, and we are very pleased to partner with Chicago State University, the Chicago Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health to bring lifesaving vaccines to our communities," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "While the list of those eligible for the vaccine expands, vaccine supply and appointments are still limited and patience will be key."

At full capacity, the Chicago State University site will serve 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru appointments a day. The site will be by appointment only and operate six days a week, Monday through Friday from noon to 6 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 3 PM.

The site next to Wrigley Field will have the capacity to administer about 2,000 vaccines a day and will be by appointment only.

"It is an honor for Wrigley Field’s campus to play a role in providing life-saving vaccines to Chicagoans and be a part of the solution to ending this pandemic," Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "I want to thank Mayor Lightfoot for her leadership and the amazing team at Advocate Aurora Health for their partnership. This site would not have been possible without Advocate's incredible health care workers and staff."

Registration for both sites will be available to only Chicago residents later this week on zocdoc.com/vaccine. All Chicagoans eligible to be vaccinated may register (Phases 1A, 1B and 1C).

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required. Documentation regarding immigration status is also not required. More information on documents needed at appointments can be found here.