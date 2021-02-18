2 officers injured in Englewood crash

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after a crash Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

The officers were driving east on 69th Street about 3:15 p.m. when they crashed into the side of a vehicle that had disregarded a stop sign at Justine Street, according to Chicago police.

The other vehicle flipped over and came to a rest just south of the intersection, but the driver, a 63-year-old man, only suffered a cut to his hand and declined medical attention, police said.

The two officers in the squad car were hospitalized with minor injuries, and were listed in good condition, police said.

The 63-year-old was cited for failure to yield.