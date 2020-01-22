2 paramedics, 2 others hurt in ambulance crash in Marquette Park

Four people, including two paramedics, were hurt Wednesday in a crash between an ambulance and another vehicle in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The vehicle was northbound on Rockwell Street about 8:10 a.m. when it hit the westbound ambulance in the intersection with 71st Street, according to Chicago police.

Four of six people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals, police said.

Two paramedics were in good condition and were “walking and talking,” according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. A patient in the rear of the ambulance was in fair-to-serious condition.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle was taken to Holy Cross Hospital to be treated for pain to her right foot, police and fire officials said. She was in good condition.

No citations were issued in the crash, according to police.