2 people found dead in Bellwood apartment after officers respond to 'odor investigation'

Two people were found dead inside a Bellwood apartment after officers responded to an odor investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Bellwood officers and fire officials responded to the apartment on Warren Avenue at about 1:31 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire officials were able to enter the apartment and found two individuals deceased.

One person was identified as a 60-year-old man, and the other was a 52-year-old woman, according to the Bellwood Police Department.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released by officials.

Police say there is no public safety concern at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.