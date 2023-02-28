2 people found shot in the head in Chatham apartment: police

Two male victims were found fatally shot in a Chatham apartment Monday night.

Police say the victims were found inside a residence at an apartment complex in the 900 block of East 80th Street just after 11 p.m.

The two unidentified victims were discovered by an acquaintance who was checking in on them.

Each victim has what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head and were pronounced dead on scene, police say.

No arrests have been made. Area Two Detectives are investigating.