2 shot, 1 fatally near downtown Chicago following car chase: police

A man was killed, and a woman was injured after being shot in a car near downtown Chicago early Friday.

Police say, the man, 27, and the woman, 20, were in a car around 3 a.m. on the West Side of Chicago when a silver truck approached and someone stared shooting.

The victims drove off toward downtown and were followed. The driver of the silver truck started firing again in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, according to police.

The man, who was driving, was shot multiple times and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The woman passenger was shot in the back and is at Northwestern Memorial in good condition.

No one is in custody, Area three detectives are investigating.