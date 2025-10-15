2 people shot at Evergreen Park Walmart; suspect in custody

The Brief Police say gunfire erupted inside and outside the Walmart on 95th and Western during a dispute between two men who knew each other. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 70-year-old woman walking by was hit in the foot; both were taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter was arrested outside the store; police say the Walmart remains closed as the investigation continues.



The Walmart Supercenter in Evergreen Park was locked down Wednesday evening as police investigated a shooting that left two people injured — one outside the store and one inside near the entrance.

What we know:

Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders said the shooting appears to have started with a dispute between two people who knew each other. Officers were called to the store at 95th Street and Western Avenue after multiple reports of shots fired both inside and outside the building during a busy shopping hour.

A 70-year-old woman, who police say was an innocent bystander, was shot in the foot outside the entrance. She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is in good condition. Police believe she may have been struck by a ricochet or bullet fragment.

The suspected shooter was reportedly driving past the entrance, firing at a 23-year-old man who was walking into the store. The man ran inside for cover as the shooter followed him into the store and continued firing, hitting him in the leg. The victim suffered severe blood loss and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition remains unknown.

"He knew the victim, or he was familiar with the victim because he was chasing after him and shot multiple times in the store at him, hit him in the leg," Saunders said during a briefing at the scene.

"He had severe blood loss and then the offender ran out of the store. Within about 15 minutes, he was apprehended. He was identified by store security — he was wearing the same clothing as he was inside the store when we made identification on him."

Police responding to possible shooting at Evergreen Park Walmart store. (FOX 32 )

Saunders said the suspect was taken into custody within about 15 minutes of the shooting, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Investigators matched the suspect’s description to surveillance video from inside the Walmart and confirmed details with employee witnesses.

Employees and shoppers described chaos as customers scrambled to escape once shots were fired. Dozens of officers from Evergreen Park and surrounding departments surrounded the store and secured the area.

The Walmart remains closed for the ongoing investigation, as police continue to process evidence and interview witnesses.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about how the suspect and victim knew one another, or what led to the dispute.