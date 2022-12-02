2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.

The victim was hit in the right thigh and the offender ran off and got away. The victim went to Stroger Hospital on his own in good condition.

Not even an hour later and just a few blocks over, a 43-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot at.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police say the victim was grazed by a bullet around 1:15 a.m. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating both shootings. The police did not say if the two incidents were related.