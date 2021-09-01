2 police officers charged with beating 17-year-old during arrest in Woodlawn

Two Chicago police officers were charged with beating a 17-year-old during a January arrest in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers Jeffrey Shafer and Victor Guebara, both of whom are seven-year veterans of the department, were charged with felony aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office.

The arrest took place Jan. 10 on the city’s South Side. Citing records obtained through an open records request, the Tribune reported that two officers allegedly beat a 17-year-old who struck a police vehicle with a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at officers at the scene.

One of them is accused of striking the teen in the head or face and pushing his head into a metal fence and sidewalk. The second officer accused of using excessive force allegedly punched the teen in the head "without justification," the records indicate.

Two other police officers also face disciplinary charges for either failing to intervene or not activating their body-worn camera.

On Wednesday, both officers were ordered held on a $10,000 bonds.

Chicago's police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, is investigating.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.