2 Chicago officers accused of beating 17-year-old during arrest

Two Chicago officers have been stripped of their police powers during an investigation into allegations that they beat a teenager during his arrest early this year, according a published report.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed the basic allegations against the officers and confirmed a Chicago Tribune report that two other officers are also under investigation for allegations that they failed to activate their body cameras. One of them is also accused of failing to intervene or report the incident.

The arrest took place Jan. 10 in Woodlawn on the city’s South Side. Citing records obtained through an open records request, the Tribune reported that two officers allegedly beat a 17-year-old who struck a police vehicle with a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at officers at the scene.

One of them is accused of striking the teen in the head or face and pushing his head into a metal fence and sidewalk. The second officer accused of using excessive force allegedly punched the teen in the head "without justification," the records indicate.

COPA spokesman spokesman Ephraim Eaddy confirmed the basic details of the newspaper’s report and that COPA had turned over records to the newspaper.

The police department said none of the officers has been charged with disciplinary violations but that the two who were stripped of their police powers and prohibited from carrying their weapons or badges have been assigned to a nonemergency call center. They are also accused of conducting an improper vehicle pursuit of the teen and failure to activate their body cameras.

None of the officers’ names has been released.

According to juvenile court records, the teen faces a number of charges, including stealing the car he was driving, aggravated battery for allegedly using it to strike the police vehicle and aggravated assault.