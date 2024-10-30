Naperville woman on pre-trial release for Walmart, Nordstrom Rack theft arrested again for Home Depot theft

article

A Naperville woman is accused of stealing over $1,600 in merchandise from Home Depot this week.

Florence Twu, 41, faces charges of burglary and retail theft.

On Tuesday, Naperville police responded to a call at Home Depot on Audrey Avenue around 6:06 p.m. regarding a suspected theft.

Officers said Twu entered the store, collected over 50 items including tools, home repair items and clothing, and placed them in her backpack and shopping cart. She then tried to leave the store without paying for the items, which were worth approximately $1,630.

When confronted by a loss prevention officer, Twu reportedly abandoned the shopping cart and fled to her car with the backpack.

Police arrested her in the parking lot.

At the time of this incident, Twu was already on pre-trial release following a June 20 arrest for allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of cosmetics, self-care products and office supplies from Walmart and Nordstrom Rack stores in Naperville.

At a Wednesday hearing, Twu was released on the new charges, as required by law. However, the court granted the state’s motion to revoke her pre-trial release on the previous Walmart case.

Twu’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 25.