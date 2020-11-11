2 robberies reported in South Loop

Two robberies were reported within minutes of each other Friday in the South Loop.

In both incidents, two men walked up to the victim and demanded their property or took it by force, Chicago police said.

The first robbery happened about 2:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. Another robbery was reported less than five minutes later in the 1900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

The men were believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, standing about 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.