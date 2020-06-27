2 seriously injured in shooting in Lawndale

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:25 a.m. two men, 39 and 48, were standing outside a residence in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, when someone walked up to them and opened fire, Chicago police said. The shooter then ran to a vehicle and sped off from the scene.

The 39-year-old was struck in the abdomen and the older man was struck in the leg, police said. They both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.