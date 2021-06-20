2 shot, 1 critically, in Humdolt Park

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Humboldt Park.

About 1 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was in a minor crash near the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when she was shot in the head, Chicagoo police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said,

Shortly after, a man, 33, was standing on the sidewalk when he was struck in the back, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinao Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Officers believe the man was caught in the crossfire and wasn’t the intended target, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.