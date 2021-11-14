2 shot, 1 fatally, at gathering in Austin

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a gathering in Austin early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of West North Avenue.

Just after midnight, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were indoors at a gathering when shots were fired by an unidentified offender, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the torso and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.