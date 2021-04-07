2 shot, 1 fatally, in Chatham

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

About 11:55 p.m., the men, 38 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Eberhart Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the back and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The older man was struck in the right leg and brought to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Area Two detectives are investigating.